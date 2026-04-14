Biggest WINNERS from WNBA Draft Night | WNBA Today

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to WNBA Draft night, including Azzi Fudd going No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings, Olivia Miles to the Minnesota Lynx, and UCLA seeing Lauren Betts go at No. 3, Gabriella Jaquez at No. 4, and Kiki Rice at No. 5.

Topics:

00:00 Start

1:00 The Dallas Wings take Azzi Fudd at No. 1

2:23 Olivia Miles to Minnesota Lynx

3:48 Awa Fam to Seattle, Iyanna Martin Carrion to Portland

6:00 UCLA goes 3-4-5

8:50 PrizePicks

10:00 Flau’jae to the Valkyries (before trade)

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