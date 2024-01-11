Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft Address “Mutual Parting of Ways”

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft held a press conference this afternoon to address reports they will part ways after 24 years of unprecedented success. The Patriots made the move official via social media moments before the presser began.

There were familiar faces among the sea of reporters, including the team’s former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Josh McDaniels, defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, and cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino.

Belichick was first to the podium and opened with his trademark dry humor, joking, “[I] haven’t seen this many cameras since we signed [Tim] Tebow.” He confirmed the separation was a “mutual parting of ways” and called the historic day one of “gratitude and celebration.”

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach was profuse in his thanks to the people who assisted him throughout his time with the organization.

Belichick began by thanking Robert Kraft and his family for the opportunity they gave him back in 2000. He went on to shout out coaches, players, and support staff and specifically mentioned chief of staff Berj Najarian and director of scouting administration Nancy Meier. He even thanked the media, saying, “I don’t know that anybody’s gotten more coverage than us the last 24 years. I respect what you do, you’re our voice to the fans.”

The typically solemn coach’s voice cracked with emotion and sincerity when he got to the Patriots’ loyal fanbase, recalling their support on game days, parades, sendoffs, and while out and about in the city. He called Patriots fans “amazing” and said he is “appreciative of the support they’ve given me.”

“I’ll always be a Patriot,” Belichick said, “I look forward to coming back here. But at this time, we’re going to move on. I’m excited about the future.”

Robert Kraft shook hands with his now longtime head coach before taking the podium, He reiterated that they

“mutually agreed to part ways amicably” and called it “an emotional day for our fans, as it represents the end of an era — one that will always be celebrated in our region.”

“I’m very proud our partnership lasted 24 years,” Kraft said, comparing their relationship to a long marriage. Belichick smiled when the owner mentioned their high expectations during their early days, which weren’t necessarily shared on the outside. “I think it’s safe to say we exceeded them, thanks to you,” Kraft said looking over at Belichick. “We did,” the coach agreed.

Kraft called Belichick a first-ballot Hall of Famer, the greatest coach of all time, and a legendary sports icon. “It’ll be difficult to see him in a cut-off hoodie on a sideline,” Kraft lamented before embracing the two shared an embrace, “but I’ll always wish him continued success other than when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”

Same here, Robert. Same here.