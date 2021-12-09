Bill Belichick and the Patriots Short Circuit Bills

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots 14-10 Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills.

0:15 Sean McDermott Out-coached by Bill Belichick

9:52 Josh Allen’s Grade vs Patriots

19:70 Why are people mad at the offensive approach?

23:40 Huge win for Belichick’s Roster construction

27:34 3 Up, 3 Down

29:50 BSJ Question of the day: Does this approach vs Bills say anything about Mac Jones?

