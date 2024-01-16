Bill Belichick Meets with Falcons in First Offseason Interview

During Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft’s presser announcing their mutual parting of ways, it was hinted the head coach would be on the sidelines for a different team in 2024. Days after the Patriots announced Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, Belichick has officially entered the coaching carousel.

Late Monday night, NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero announced Belichick and Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently met to discuss Atlanta’s head coaching vacancy. In a surprising move, the Falcons’ own Twitter account announced the move soon after. While no deal is imminent, Pelissero said there is interest between both sides and conversations are ongoing.

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith last week after a third consecutive 7-10 season. Since then, the team has interviewed Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. They’ve also requested to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

When CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reported that NFC South teams were interested in the head coach, Belichick and the Falcons immediately seemed like a strong fit.

Blank is a well-respected owner who is historically patient with his head coaches. The Falcons are also middle-of-the-pack in cap space with a top-1o pick, which could be used to address their quarterback issue.

Unlike the Patriots, Atlanta is well-stocked on offense, but the franchise needs a quarterback to bring the pieces together. Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts are some of the league’s brightest young talents, and the Falcons’ offensive line is one of the league’s better groups.

Defensively, Belichick would have plenty of talent to work with. Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are an explosive interior tackle duo and soon-to-be free agent Calais Campbell has expressed interest in returning. The secondary boasts talented young corner A.J. Terrell and playmaking safety Jessie Bates.

Outside of the Cowboys, who could be in need of a head coach following their blowout playoff exit, Atlanta may be Belichick’s quickest path to Don Shula’s all-time wins record.