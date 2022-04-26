Subscribe
Featured Videos

Bill Belichick stories, Mac Jones and Patriots Draft wish lists

Pats Interference Episode #3
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan welcomes three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Ted Johnson to cover their wish lists for the Patriots draft, how Ted would’ve game-planned for Mac Jones as a rookie, his draft day memories and playing for Bill Belichick in the early 2000s. Plus, your mailbag questions and Ted versus speeding tickets.

Pats Interference is powered by BetOnline. Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday and Thursday.

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

Post Views: 6
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.