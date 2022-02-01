Bill Belichick Text Messages at Center of Brian Flores Discrimination Suit Against NFL

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL for its racial hiring practices and an alleged text message from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is on page 1 of the document.

“The Giants would likely have gotten away with this most insidious form of discrimination if New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick had not mistakenly disclosed it to Mr. Flores in the [attached] text messages,” the lawsuit said.

Belichick apparently texted the wrong Brian, thinking he was texting former offensive assistant Brian Daboll to congratulate him for getting the New York Giants head coaching job. Turns out he was mistakenly texting former defensive assistant Brian Flores, who had not yet interviewed for the position.

After Flores initially appeared confused by the text message, he asked Belichick, “Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll. Just making sure.”

Belichick replied: “Sorry – I f—ed this up. I double checked & I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB”

Popular Now Recalling The Best Of Tom Brady As Joe Burrow Awaits His Biggest NFL Moment

Former #Dolphins HC Brian Flores is suing the NFL and the Giants alleging racism in their hiring process. Flores has texts from Bill Belichick congratulating him for getting the job — but Flores had yet to interview. The text was meant for Brian Daboll. https://t.co/gmPUw9gHIq pic.twitter.com/tyTztTf3br — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2022

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court sought class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins last month They went 9-8 for the second straight season but failed to make the playoffs in any of Flores’ three years as head coach.

Soon after news of the lawsuit broke, Flores released a statement which reads…

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said in a release put out by the law firm representing him in the case. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

The Giants denied Flores’ allegations.

“We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll,” the Giants said in a statement. “We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brain Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

Flores is asking the court to fix the NFL’s alleged discriminatory hiring practices, in addition to damages. The suit also alleges the following things.