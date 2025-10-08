Bill Belichick UNC ouster imminent

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick deliver instant reaction to shocking reports out of Chapel Hill — Bill Belichick’s UNC ouster could be imminent.

According to 247 Sports’ Andrew Jones, “potential exit strategy discussions” have taken place at North Carolina as the Belichick experiment continues to unravel.

Kyles and Kadlick break down how it got to this point, and what comes next for one of football’s most legendary coaches.

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ 📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!