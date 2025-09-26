Bill Chisholm and New Celtics Ownership Address Media | Garden Report

Celtics Lead Owner and Governor Bill Chisholm, Co-Owner, Alternate Governor and CEO Wyc Grousbeck, Co-Owner and Alternate Governor Aditya Mittal, Team President Rich Gotham, and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens addressed the media at Auerbach Center on Thursday. This marked the first time Chisholm has spoken publicly since joining the organization.

The Garden Report’s Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, and John Zannis go LIVE to react, break down what was said, and discuss what it means for the Celtics moving forward.

What did @NoaDalzell takeaway from Bill Chisholm saying “Let’s go for it, but let’s do it in a reasonable way”: “I didn’t get anything definitive from that answer, but it’s also kind of what you’d expect for a guy who was in the seat for the first time” pic.twitter.com/4tejHQM0VF — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) September 25, 2025

