Bill Chisholm and Wyc Grousbeck Explain Celtics Leadership Structure

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will continue to take a consensus-based approach as Bill Chisholm’s ownership group assumes the team to begin their first full season. On Thursday, they explained how that dynamic will work, continuing what they said worked under Wyc Grousbeck’s tenure as governor. Chisholm becomes governor shortly, and will then have final say on team matters, but said he’ll continue to lean on his co-owners and Brad Stevens’ basketball operations department — even invoking the mistakes other new owners have made as the new owner curse in his first public comments since purchasing the team.

“It’s being self aware in terms of what your strengths and weaknesses are, and surrounding yourself with people that are the best of the best,” Chisholm said. “The way the decisions have been made here to date, that’s what you’re going to see going forward as well, where those basketball decisions, those are Brad is driving that, for sure.”

Chisholm introduced himself again as a lifelong Celtics fan, invoking recent history like the unexpected success of the Isaiah Thomas-led teams and how the broadcasting tandem of Gil Santos and Bob Cousy hooked him into following the team. He also stressed the responsibility they’re assuming in buying one of the NBA’s most successful franchises, and the expectations fans have for them.

They addressed several questions about why the team, given that reality, took such a drastic step back from a salary, luxury and talent standpoint this offseason, and both Stevens and Chisholm invoked the Kristaps Porziņģis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday additions that wouldn’t be possible if the team still sat above the second apron. The Celtics, they agreed, will aim to build championship teams and plan to address this season’s roster as they learn more about it to begin the year.

“Let’s go for it, but let’s do it in a reasonable way,” Chisholm said. “My goal and my high-level direction for Brad and the team was let’s do whatever we can to win championships and raise banners and raise as many as we can both in the near term, but also in the medium-to-the-long term as well. So definitely taking that approach and the flexibility that Brad talks about, I think that’s paramount to doing that, but ultimately, we’re gonna do everything we can to win. That is job number one.”

Grousbeck interjected as Chisholm received more questions about the offseason and spending, asserting that his ownership would’ve made the same decisions based on new collective bargaining agreement provisions he helped create to increase parity. He and others in the league didn’t want to see teams able to buy championships, and touted the seven straight years where the title team from the season before didn’t repeat, including his own.

That left the Celtics in a precarious position, as they’ve referenced second apron restrictions, rather than an exorbitant luxury tax bill, as the reason for the difficult decisions they made to trade Porziņģis and Holiday. Boston will await opportunities to improve the roster as they move forward after their summer reset. He repeated that there’s no mandate from ownership to slip below the tax threshold, which they’re currently $12.1 million over.

“I’m listening to Brad and his team, listening to Rich (Gotham) and to Bill and those folks, and taking, adding my bits and pieces here and there, but really relying on them to come forward with the right answer,” Chisholm said. “Some of those, as a fan, I get it. Those hurt as a fan. And both, just good people and obviously, great players, had to part ways from that. I get. That hurts. I would say, I don’t mean to be glib, but … we’re playing for the flexibility to do that kind of thing. And when the moment is right to do that, we’re going to do it.”

Those decisions will fall on a managing board consisting of Chisholm, Grousbeck, Aditya Mittal, who bought in on a significant share of the team later in the process and numerous owners from the old group that total 24 people. Grousbeck owns roughly 13% of the team, and will stay on as CEO on a five-year contract after the original plan for him to remain governor for a period of time fell through because the total capital investment suppressed his share below the NBA minimum standard to being called governor.

“We’re glad to be invited to really stay in forever and keep shares in the team and court side seats and just be there with our kids,” he said.

That allowed Chisholm to take control sooner than expected, but Grousbeck and he considered their partnership shoulder-and-shoulder, setting up an unprecedented power share atop the organization as they navigate Jayson Tatum’s Achilles recovery, a difficult franchise reset and a level NBA playing field.

Elsewhere, questions about the group’s involvement in bringing the WNBA to Boston and potentially building a new arena for the Celtics remain unanswered, while Chisholm knows he’ll be judged by the actions his group takes as unknown leaders.

“I believe that we are up to this challenge, but realize that we need to prove it day in and day out by our actions and with our commitment to excellence,” Chisholm said.