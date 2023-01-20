Bill O’Brien’s anticipated OC hiring and how to bet the NFL divisional-round playoffs

Former WEEI host Mike Mutnansky makes his show debut to discuss the Patriots’ anticipated hiring of Bill O’Brien as their next offensive coordinator and cover how you should bet each game of the divisional-round playoffs this weekend, including prop bets and winners for Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills and Cowboys-49ers. Later, Andrew and Mut wrap with some Red Sox thoughts.
You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
3:22 Pats anticipated hiring of Bill O’Brien
10:47 The other OC candidates
15:40 Patriots need to upgrade at WR
26:34 Jaguars-Chiefs
31:51 Giants-Eagles
39:16 Bengals-Bills
44:55 Cowboys-49ers
50:11 Andrew and Mut wrap with some Red Sox thoughts
READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan
Go to BetOnline.Ag and Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!
Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!
Checkout Calm, the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Get a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/GARDEN !