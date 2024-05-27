Celtics Legend and One of a Kind Human Bill Walton Dies at Age of 71

A great light has gone out.

Bill Walton, one of the greatest Basketball players of all time, and one of the most interesting and colorful personalities to ever walk this earth died Monday at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The NBA Hall of Famer played two seasons with the Boston Celtics and was an integral part of the 1986 Championship team many feel was among the greatest teams of all time.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a press release. “His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infections enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

Walton was viewed as one of the most dominant centers to ever play and was a winner at every level. He captured two state titles at Helix High in La Mesa, Calif., two NCAA titles with UCLA and two NBA titles, one with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977 and one with the Boston Celtics in 1986.

Walton would refer to the 1986 season as his most gratifying personal accomplishment. Walton was traded from the Clippers to the Celtics to serve as a backup to starting center Robert Parish. He played in 80 of the 82 regular averaging 7.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19 minutes per game. After the season he was awarded the 6th man of the year Award.

“I never had a better time playing,” Walton wrote in his biography. “Aside from winning, my favorite moments on the court came when I was out there with Larry Bird. It’s safe to say our styles were complementary.”

Walton also won an MVP the year he led Portland to a Championship in 1978. He was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993 and in 1997, the NBA named him one of the Top 50 players of all-time.

Despite his many on court accomplishments Walton may be even better known for his eccentric personality. He was a leading voice in the youth counter culture movement in the 1970s and was arrested for protesting the Vietnam War.

He was also a renowned devotee of the Grateful Dead. Known playfully as Grateful Red, he attended hundreds of Dead shows. During the 1985-86 seasons he famously took several members to a show in Worcester including Larry Bird, Parish and Kevin McHale.

“The Celtics and the Grateful Dead represent so much of everything I believe in, live for and try to do with my life,” Walton told USA TODAY Sports in 2020. “Because of the culture Red (Auerbach) had built, the Celtics were a family organization. The Grateful Dead, that’s a family as well. They both have the ability to inspire, encourage and to allow you to be you and to become something that is bigger and better and more important than you as an individual.”

After his playing career Walton brought his outlandish personality into the broadcast booth giving new meaning to the term color commentary. Famous for some of his zany one liners and off the wall quips.