Black Friday Football – Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The NFL owns Thanksgiving. Every year, they play three games from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and have claimed television sets all across the country on one of the most beloved holidays.

Now? They’re trying to claim Black Friday too.

For the first time ever, the NFL will play a game on the day after Thanksgiving, with the Dolphins and Jets set to debut the new tradition.

The contest will kick off at 3 p.m. from New York’s MetLife Stadium and will air exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Want to bet on it? Here are the odds, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Dolphins vs. Jets

Spread: Dolphins -9.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -460/Jets +360

Total: O/U 40.5

Storylines

The main storyline heading into this one is that, after their 32-6 loss to the Bills on Sunday, the Jets will be benching quarterback Zach Wilson.

“I wouldn’t look at it is a failure, I look at it more as a series of unfortunate events,” head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Monday when making his quarterback announcement. “I still believe he’s going to have a good career.”

The Jets will now turn to backup Tim Boyle, who Saleh said is a “different style of quarterback, so really it’s just to give him an opportunity to see if we can do something with the offense.”

Lucky for the Dolphins, they’ll get the opportunity to face off against Boyle in his first start in New York. A (hopeful) layup they need after almost barely holding on against the Raiders last Sunday. Miami is 7-3 on the season and leads the AFC East, but has yet to put together a win against a quality opponent. Unfortunately, Friday’s contest at MetLife doesn’t help the narrative.

Predictions and Picks

A Jets’ defense that was once thought of as great has struggled down the stretch as their offense continues to not pull its weight. Will they get a bit of a boost with a new quarterback in Boyle under center? Perhaps, but I still like the Dolphins in this one.

Miami wins by 15+ in New York, adding to their ‘W’ tally in the standings. I also like the over, with Mike McDaniel’s offense proving to be too much for the Jets in the end.

Score: Dolphins 28 – Jets 13

Side: Dolphins -9.5

Total: OVER 40.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.