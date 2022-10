BOSTON — Blake Griffin wasn’t at Celtics practice as his deal with the team hadn’t gone official as of Saturday. It’s unlikely Griffin is available for the Celtics preseason opener vs the Hornets, but Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed the signing and what kind of impact he could have on Boston.

Luke Kornet will miss 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain and open the door to other centers like Griffin and Mfiondu Kabengele.