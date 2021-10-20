Blakely & Manning Preview Celtics vs Knicks

NEW YORK — A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning are LIVE from New York City as the Celtics begin their 2021-22 season tonight against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Jaylen Brown will return to the lineup after testing positive for COVID. Jaylen talked about the lingering effects of COVID on Wednesday during pregame shootaround.

“I feel good, considering. I feel awesome to be honest. I’m excited.” Brown said he had some mild symptoms, and had some breathing issues.

Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG but with reduced minutes after being in quarantine for weeks.

Udoka says Brown looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a short time.

With Jaylen Brown limited tonight will Romeo Langford get extended minutes? The 3rd year Forward has had an impressive preseason after a mildly disappointing summer league.

Grant Williams will start in place of Al Horford who remains out due to health and safety protocols. Williams said he has lost 10-15 pounds in the offseason which could be the main factor to his impressive preseason.

