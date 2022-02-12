Bob Ryan on Whether Celtics Improved at the Trade Deadline

In what was his first trade deadline as Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens pulled off a couple of shocking moves. He brought back fan-favorite Daniel Theis and also traded for now-former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White.

The latter of those two moves is the most significant, as White has been a consistent starter for San Antonio all year. Now, he’s expected to improve Boston’s defense, which has already been one of the best in the NBA.

On the latest edition of The Garden Report, Bob Ryan shared his thoughts on Boston’s trade-deadline moves. Though Ryan admitted White went under the radar in his eyes, he’s optimistic about the trade.

“I’m intrigued. I’m excited,” Ryan said. “Josh Richardson was playing well for them, but you have to give up something to get something. And obviously, Brad and Ime really feel that this is a guy who can help in this situation.”

White is averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists this year while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from deep. He’s also putting up 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Ryan also commented on the loss of Dennis Schroder. Although he doesn’t see as much of a loss at all.

“We knew he was Mr. Expendable,” Ryan said. “Thank you very much Dennis… but he was careless with the basketball. He led the league in careless, head-scratching turnovers, as far as I’m concerned. He’s going to be around, he’ll have his moments, but no big loss, no big loss at all.”

On the flip side, Ryan sees the addition of Theis as a win for the Celtics. Not only will he help fill in some holes on the court, but his new (and also old) teammates are glad he’s back in Beantown.

“Getting Daniel Theis back, he was a useful auxiliary player,” Ryan told Tanguay. “I think he’s compatible with his teammates, I think they’re happy to have him back.”

Theis is averaging 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds this year while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from behind the three-point line.

And while most of the focus was on the trades, Ryan also took the time to comment on Marcus Smart’s recent play. With the loss of Schroder, Boston is now fully committed to having him be the primary point guard.

“Smart is doing what I, raised my hand among critics who said he couldn’t do – he looks like a point guard at the moment,” Ryan said. “There are games where he’s taking six shots… The things that make him special are still there on the defensive end. If this is the way he’s going to play against good teams for the rest of the year, I’m okay with that.”

Gary Tanguay wrapped up the show by asking Ryan one simple question – did the Celtics get better at the trade deadline? And with his response, Ryan referred back to his optimism regarding White, as that will likely be the catalyst that determines whether or not the team improved.

“I’m anxious to watch Derrick White play. I’m going to trust that there’s a reason they went after this particular guy.”