Bob Ryan: Celtics are 9 Deep This Season

In this episode, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay delve into a variety of topics surrounding the Boston Celtics and beyond. They kick off the discussion by examining the Celtics’ approach to load management as they maintain a substantial lead in the Eastern Conference. The conversation then shifts to comparing the current team with past Celtics contenders, highlighting the impact of players like Pritchard, Hauser, and Kornet. They also touch on Jrue Holiday’s injury and Payton Pritchard’s role as a “pest” on the court. The duo debates whether being the winningest team necessarily translates to securing a championship banner and takes a look at contenders in the Western Conference. Finally, they round off the episode with insights into the NCAA Tournament.

TIMELINE:

0:00 Celtics starting to load manage

3:30 This team compared to Celtics contenders of the past

4:00 Pritchard, Hauser & Kornet making impact

5:00 Jrue Holiday injury

6:08 Payton Pritchard is a PEST

9:17 Winningest team does not equal a Banner

12:50 West Contenders

22:11 NCAA Tournament

