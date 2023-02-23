Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay react to JJ Reddick’s comments on Larry Bird. During the show, Bob Ryan says the Celtics are the deepest team he has ever seen.

“This is the deepest team I have ever seen,” said Bob Ryan, “I’ve never seen a team…You’re talking a game in which, remember they had a game with eight guys scored double figures, and that means your 11th man scored double figures.”

“I’ve never seen a team with this much quality legitimate NBA players,” Ryan continued, “Usually you’ve got seven or eight, nine at the most and then you got three guys carrying the gym bags, you know? I’m serious. I’m not saying it’s the best team I’ve ever seen. I’m simply saying they have accumulated more legitimate NBA players on their roster than I have ever seen. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t lose a short series to certain teams. You mentioned one of course Milwaukee, I’m not sleeping on Philly.”

Visit https://Linkedin.com/SCRIBE to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn?

Download the free Upside app and use promo code SCRIBE and get an extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas!

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA !

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

If you want to live a more empowered life, therapy can get you there. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/GARDEN today to get 10% off your first month!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!