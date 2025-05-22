Bob Ryan: Celtics Had an Easy Path to Title Last Season

On The Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay debate whether the Celtics had an easy path to Banner 18.

Boston went 16-3 in the playoffs and faced multiple injury-riddled teams on their way to the title — but does that take away from the accomplishment?

FULL EPISODE:

CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Join Our Discord Server: https://clnsmedia.com/discord