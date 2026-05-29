Bob Ryan: Celtics Should Keep Jaylen Brown | Ryan & Goodman NBA Podcast

On this episode, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay react to the Knicks’ incredible playoff run as they await the Western Conference champion. Bob analyzes how New York was so dominant, why their coaching change paid off, and the two potential finals matchups. Then the guys discuss what they’ve seen from the Spurs and Thunder in the Western Conference Finals and evaluate what’s next for Jaylen Brown and the Celtics, featuring Bob’s reasoning for why he doesn’t want Giannis in Boston.

00:00 Intro

00:56 Knicks dominate the East

07:58 Does Tom Thibodeau have to become more flexible?

09:06 Does Joe Mazzulla have to adapt?

10:25 Previewing potential finals matchups

13:22 PrizePicks

15:01 Subscribe to CLNS!

15:20 WCF Game 7 preview

16:48 What’s next for Brown and the C’s?

23:18 Wembanyama ducks media after Game 5

26:09 Thanks for watching!

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