Bob Ryan Compares Jalen Brunson to the NBA’s Greatest Point Guards

On this episode, Bob Ryan gives 2026 Finals MVP Jalen Brunson his flowers after leading the New York Knicks to their first NBA title since 1973. He compares him to the other great small guards in NBA history, assesses where Brunson ranks amongst Knicks legends, and breaks down what makes him special.

The Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!