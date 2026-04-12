Bob Ryan: It’d Be “Disappointing” if Jaylen Brown Isn’t on 1st Team All-NBA | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay give their thoughts on the Celtics heading into the playoffs. They discuss Baylor Scheierman’s impact off the bench, Tatum and Brown’s chemistry, why Brown should be First Team All-NBA, and what will cost the Celtics if they don’t make the finals.

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