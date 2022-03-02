Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Bob Ryan: Ja Morant is the Best Show in Basketball

CLNS Media

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay discuss how the James Harden and Joel Embiid duo has looked through 2 games, Ja Morant and why he could be the best show in Basketball, the final March for Coach K and more!

Topics: 

  • Early returns of James Harden w/ 76ers
  • How the Nets will look in the Playoffs
  • Can the Suns survive without CP3?
  • Is Ja Morant the best show in Basketball? + Is he the next AI?
  • Ja Morant vs Zion Williamson
  • Coach K’s Final Run w/ Duke
    Wilt Chamberlain’ 100 PT game was 60 years ago

