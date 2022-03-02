Bob Ryan: Ja Morant is the Best Show in Basketball

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay discuss how the James Harden and Joel Embiid duo has looked through 2 games, Ja Morant and why he could be the best show in Basketball, the final March for Coach K and more!

Topics:

Early returns of James Harden w/ 76ers

How the Nets will look in the Playoffs

Can the Suns survive without CP3?

Is Ja Morant the best show in Basketball? + Is he the next AI?

Ja Morant vs Zion Williamson

Coach K’s Final Run w/ Duke

Wilt Chamberlain’ 100 PT game was 60 years ago

