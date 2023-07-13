Bob Ryan: Jaylen Brown Not Worth Supermax Money

In this intriguing segment from “The Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast,” our expert trio delves deep into a comprehensive discussion around Jaylen Brown and his potential Supermax contract.

The focus of the conversation remains on Brown’s position within the NBA; Goodman’s assessment places him approximately as the 25th best player.

"I think he's like the 25th best player in my opinion, in the NBA, somewhere around there." — @GoodmanHoops on Jaylen Brown

Bob provides a nuanced perspective, explaining that while Brown might not be a Supermax player without additional context, the surrounding factors could elevate him to become the highest-paid player in the league, anticipating a deal worth 5 years / $295 million.

