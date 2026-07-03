Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman React to the Jaylen Brown Trade

On this episode, Bob, Jeff, and Gary react to the shocking news that Jaylen Brown is being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and four picks. They try to make sense of the trade, how we got here, and what’s next for the Celtics.

00:00 Intro

00:53 Bob and Jeff’s reaction to the trade

06:51 Are Mazzulla and Tatum also to blame?

10:35 Should Brad have waited to do the deal?

12:52 PrizePicks

13:48 Are the Sixers better than the Celtics?

14:49 Does Jaylen Brown deserve more respect?

17:44 What was the worst Celtics deal ever before this?

19:43 Can Brad flip the picks into another player?

21:33 Eastern Conference power rankings

22:06 Hugo the savior?

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