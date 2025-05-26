Bob Ryan: Nikola Jokic Had Better Season Than SGA – “Would Have Voted” for Jokic as MVP

On The Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay dive into the ongoing debate over the NBA MVP award — what it really means, how voters interpret it, and why the criteria has become so inconsistent.
Bob makes his case that Nikola Jokic deserved the MVP over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the crew discusses what the award should represent in today’s NBA.
Catch the full episode on The Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, only on CLNS Media.
