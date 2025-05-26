Bob Ryan: Nikola Jokic Had Better Season Than SGA – “Would Have Voted” for Jokic as MVP

On The Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay dive into the ongoing debate over the NBA MVP award — what it really means, how voters interpret it, and why the criteria has become so inconsistent.

Bob makes his case that Nikola Jokic deserved the MVP over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the crew discusses what the award should represent in today’s NBA.

Catch the full episode on The Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, only on CLNS Media.

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!

The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media with access to all NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB teams & venues.

———————————————————————————