Bob Ryan Not a Fan of Kristaps Porzingis, Says He Plays Like He’s 6’2″

In a riveting segment from the “Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast,” the focus turns to the Boston Celtics’ controversial decision to trade Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis. Renowned Boston sports columnist and analyst Bob Ryan does not mince his words as he shares his candid take on the trade, particularly in relation to Porzingis.

Never one to hold back, Ryan kicks off the discussion with a blunt statement. “I’m not crazy about this. I’m not going crazy, and I’m not a big fan of this guy,” he expresses. Ryan points out Porzingis’s style of play, commenting, “Ok, he’s 7’3″ going on 6’2″the way he plays basketball. The last thing that I needed in my Celtic life was another guy cranking up stupid threes and that’s what they want.”

Underscoring his disappointment, Ryan continues, “So, all right, I guess we’re gonna have to agree to disagree on that one. But this guy is 7’3″ and he plays small. He always plays small. I don’t care. He averaged 8 rebounds a game for a career almost, and I don’t know where they came from, but, you know, it’s like Harden’s assist. I don’t know where they come from. I think they cheat.”

Despite his critique, Ryan remains open-minded about the future. He concludes his remarks by stating, “But anyway, I’m just gonna be ‘wait and see’. I’m not a fan of this guy.”

Tune into the episode as the hosts delve deeper into the Celtics’ recent roster changes and the strong reactions these moves have generated within the NBA community.

