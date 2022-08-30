Bob Ryan on Kevin Durant: “I Dont Want to Win with that “Sh*t Head”

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman & Gary Tanguay discuss the “end” of the Kevin Durant trade drama and Chet Holmgren and Danilo Gallinari’s recent injuries.

0:00: Intro

0:59 Bob calls KD a sh*t head + Goodman makes case for Durant to Boston

16:50 Chet Holmgren out for season

23:27 Danilo Gallinari tears meniscus

25:45 Terrence Williams pleads guilty in scheme to defraud NBA’s health plan

30:13 Pat Beverly to the Lakers

