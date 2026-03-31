Bob Ryan: Playoff Success is What Matters Most for Celtics

In this episode, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay react to the crazy UConn-Duke Elite Eight matchup. They then take a look at the latest around the NBA looking, they discuss Celtics play of late which leads Bob to say everything that has happened is great but only thing that matters is what they do in playoffs, they also look at how the Pistons have performed without Cade, the Lakers run Wizards out of the building and are the Spurs real contenders?

0:00 – Welcome in!

0:51 – Reaction to UConn defeating Duke in Elite Eight

17:14 – Prizepicks

18:26 – How will Celtics manage roster rest of regular season?

21:08 – Detroit Pistons: 54-21 | 1st Place in East

22:10 – Lakers defeat Wizards 120-101

23:57 – Are Spurs real title contenders?

26:31 – Wrapping up

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