Close Menu
Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Bob Ryan Reacts to First Round of March Madness

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay break down the first round
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay react to the first round of the Men’s March Madness tournament, including a stellar performance from Chase Johnston of High Point University. Later, they get into the resurgence of the Lakers.

0:00-0:41: Intro
0:41-9:08: March Madness First Round
9:08-11:54: Eastern Conference Contenders
11:54-12:49: Lakers Hot Streak
12:49-13:48: PrizePicks
13:48-18:26: The Lakers Being Good is GOOD
18:26-19:22: Miami of Ohio
19:22-20:50: WNBA CBA

 

CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.