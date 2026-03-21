Bob Ryan Reacts to First Round of March Madness

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay react to the first round of the Men’s March Madness tournament, including a stellar performance from Chase Johnston of High Point University. Later, they get into the resurgence of the Lakers.

0:00-0:41: Intro

0:41-9:08: March Madness First Round

9:08-11:54: Eastern Conference Contenders

11:54-12:49: Lakers Hot Streak

12:49-13:48: PrizePicks

13:48-18:26: The Lakers Being Good is GOOD

18:26-19:22: Miami of Ohio

19:22-20:50: WNBA CBA

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