Bob Ryan Reacts to Grant Williams Trade

In this segment of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay discuss the Boston Celtics trading away restricted free agent forward Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks. Bob and Gary give their initial thoughts on the deal, and what they lose with the trade in terms of toughness and grit.



FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/ie-oy-DBuMw

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

This episode is sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network! Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose.

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days.

Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!