Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Bob Ryan Reacts to Jayson Tatum’s Return

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay discuss Jayson Tatum’s first week back in NBA action and why the Celtics should be considered a top contender in the East. They also touch on the Vucevic injury and how it should impact the Celtics.

0:00-1:26: Intro
1:26-10:35: Tatum’s Return
10:35-14:29: Vucevic Injury
14:29-16:05: PrizePicks
16:05-23:25: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
23:25-24:57: Payton Pritchard’s Role
24:57-28:20: Shaq Snubs Scheierman
28:30-29:12: Wrap Up!

