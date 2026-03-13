Bob Ryan Reacts to Jayson Tatum’s Return

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay discuss Jayson Tatum’s first week back in NBA action and why the Celtics should be considered a top contender in the East. They also touch on the Vucevic injury and how it should impact the Celtics.

0:00-1:26: Intro

1:26-10:35: Tatum’s Return

10:35-14:29: Vucevic Injury

14:29-16:05: PrizePicks

16:05-23:25: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

23:25-24:57: Payton Pritchard’s Role

24:57-28:20: Shaq Snubs Scheierman

28:30-29:12: Wrap Up!

