Bob Ryan Storytime with a Trip Back to Celtics 1962 Championship

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay discuss both coaches in this year’s Finals and Bob shares stories from the Celtics’ 1962 Championship.
⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
0:33 Bob’s take on this year’s Finals coaching matchup
4:26 PrizePicks
5:29 History time with Bob Ryan (1962 Playoffs)
11:35 Thanks for watching! Subscribe to the show!
