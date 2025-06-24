Bob Ryan Storytime with a Trip Back to Celtics 1962 Championship

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay discuss both coaches in this year’s Finals and Bob shares stories from the Celtics’ 1962 Championship.

⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

0:33 Bob’s take on this year’s Finals coaching matchup

4:26 PrizePicks

5:29 History time with Bob Ryan (1962 Playoffs)

11:35 Thanks for watching! Subscribe to the show!

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!

📺YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CelticsCLNS

🍎Apple: ⁠https://tinyurl.com/37f5jhwj

✳️Spotify: ⁠https://tinyurl.com/mvbvywpe

Patriots Daily Podcast brought to you by…

💰 PrizePicks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at https://www.prizepicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!