Bob Ryan’s Bill Russell Tribute

Bob Ryan alongside Gary Tanguay celebrate the life and career of the great Bill Russell.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:35: Celebrating the life & career of Bill Russell
1:20: The day Bob Ryan met Bill Russell
5:16: When Gary interviewed Russell
10:00: Who Bill Russell was as an NBA player
16:30: Boston Globe reprinted Bob’s Russell story from 1999
20:00: Russell & Wilt Chamberlain after the “Balloon Game”
24:45: What Bill Russell stood for off the basketball court
28:22: Bill Russell’s first number retirement ceremony
33:34: Red Auerbach & Bill Russell’s relationship
