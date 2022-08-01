Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Bob Ryan’s Bill Russell Tribute

CLNS Media

Bob Ryan alongside Gary Tanguay celebrate the life and career of the great Bill Russell.

TIMESTAMPS: 

0:35: Celebrating the life & career of Bill Russell

1:20: The day Bob Ryan met Bill Russell

5:16: When Gary interviewed Russell

10:00: Who Bill Russell was as an NBA player

16:30: Boston Globe reprinted Bob’s Russell story from 1999

20:00: Russell & Wilt Chamberlain after the “Balloon Game”

24:45: What Bill Russell stood for off the basketball court

28:22: Bill Russell’s first number retirement ceremony

33:34: Red Auerbach & Bill Russell’s relationship

