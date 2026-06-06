Close Menu
Subscribe
NBA

Bobby Manning: HIGHLY Unlikely Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown

Bobby Manning and John Zannis discuss the possibility of the Celtics moving their All-NBA star
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

John Zannis and Bobby Manning discuss the latest reported rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown and Giannis. Which leads Manning to declare he thinks after all this clears it’s HIGHLY unlikely that Jaylen Brown will get moved this offseason.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE THE GARDEN REPORT: https://youtube.com/live/8WOw_Wd1rQg?feature=share

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.