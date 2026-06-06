Bobby Manning: HIGHLY Unlikely Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown

John Zannis and Bobby Manning discuss the latest reported rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown and Giannis. Which leads Manning to declare he thinks after all this clears it’s HIGHLY unlikely that Jaylen Brown will get moved this offseason.

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