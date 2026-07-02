Bobby Manning Rips Celtics After Jaylen Brown Trade

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning expressed his frustration with how the Jaylen Brown saga has progressed through the start of the 2026 NBA offseason. The rest of the crew chimes in as they try and process a shocking trade.

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/6wC9PFCaTnU?feature=share

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