Boston Blows out Cleveland in 3rd Preseason Game | Celtics vs Cavaliers Postgame Show

The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Noa Dalzell and Sherrod Blakely break down the Celtics 138-107 Preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anfernee Simons came off the bench in his home Celtic debut scoring 21 Points in 24 Minutes in his 1st game in Boston as a Celtic. New comer Josh Minott tied for the teams 2nd leading scorer adding 16 Points and grabbing 6 Rebounds in 15 Minutes off the bench as well.

