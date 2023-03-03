Bruins Rout Sabres 7-1, Become Fastest Team to 100 Points in NHL History

This Boston Bruins team is the best hockey team ever…so far.

The Bruins obliterated the Buffalo Sabres 7-1 to become the fastest team to 100 points in NHL history. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves on 27 shots and the newly extended David Pastrnak and recent acquisition Dimitry Orlov, each chipped in with 1 goal and 2 assists.

Orlov opened the scoring ripping home a one timer off a feed from Hampus Lindholm 12 minutes into the third period making it 1-0 Boston. For Orlov his 3rd to go with five assists in 4 games since joining Boston last week in a trade.

Less than 90 seconds later Jakub Lauko scored to make it 2-0. Lauko wa recalled from the Baby B’s in Providnce after wingers Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno were placed on IR.

Trending Jaylen Brown Stresses Fewer Threes as Celtics Beat Cavaliers

The Bruins absolutely blew things open in the third. Pavel Zacha scored off some nifty passes from Czech linemates Pastrnak and David Krejci to make it 3-0

After Zacha’s goal things got a little silly. Buffalo pulled it’s goalie with over 6 minutes to go in the game and Pastrnak scored the first of two empty netters on the night for Boston, snapping home his 43rd goal of the season.

Buffalo got one back to snap Jeremy Swayman’s shut out bit and make the score 4-1. But Patrice Bergeron notched an empty netter of his own scoring from 200 feet away.

In the final four minutes of the game, it became clear that the Bruins were playing with their food before. Just 24 seconds after Bergeron’s goal, Connor Clifton sped up the ice with Garnet Hathaway as they took advantage of an overly aggressive Sabres back check. The result was an easy tip in goal for Clifton on a cross crease pass from Hathaway, 6-1.

Connor Clifton buries Hathaway's feed on the odd man rush for a shorthanded goal, 6-1 Bruins!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/HR64oH2Jtw — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 3, 2023

With 52 seconds left in the third period the Bruins would make a point to the Sabres to not break up a shutout when you’re out of the game. Jakub Lauko took advantage of another instance of overly aggressive Buffalo back checking and found Charlie Coyle who dangled through two helpless defenders and threw the puck on net. Because of the undisciplined back checking of the Sabres, Lauko was able to find the loose puck in front of the net and pot home his second goal of the night, 7-1.ne

Lauks went back for more. pic.twitter.com/2ZA8YuxE0H — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023

One potential downside to the evening. Winger Brad Marchand was injured, left the game in the 2nd and did not return. After the game head coach Jim Montgomery indicated that he believed the injury was not considered serious but wasn’t completely certain.

Boston improved to 48-8-5 in its 61st game, besting the Montreal team from 1976-77 that reached 100 points in 62 games when there were regulation ties and no extra points for overtime or shootout victories. The Bruins have seven points for overtime and shootout victories in their 101 points.

The victory capped an eventful day for the Bruins. They acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit and inked Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90 million extension.