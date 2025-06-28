Boston Bruins Draft Boston College’s James Hagens 7th Overall

Evan Marinofsky and Carl Corazzini go LIVE on Bruins Beat to break down the Boston Bruins selecting James Hagens with the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The duo reacts in real time, discusses Hagens’ upside, his fit at Boston College, and what this means for the Bruins’ rebuild.

Safe to say @EvanMarinofsky was excited after the Bruins drafted Hagens “They got him, they got James Hagens!” LIVE Bruins Beat: 2025 Bruins Draft Show w/ @EvanMarinofsky & @CarlCorazzini: https://t.co/q7JM1aGrve pic.twitter.com/lDdCN06eW9 — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) June 28, 2025

