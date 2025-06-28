Close Menu
Subscribe
Bruins Beat

Boston Bruins Draft Boston College’s James Hagens 7th Overall

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Evan Marinofsky and Carl Corazzini go LIVE on Bruins Beat to break down the Boston Bruins selecting James Hagens with the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The duo reacts in real time, discusses Hagens’ upside, his fit at Boston College, and what this means for the Bruins’ rebuild.

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky is Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.