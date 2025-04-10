David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie Hit Career Milestones in 7-2 Bruins Win Over Devils

There hasn’t been a lot to be excited about with Boston Bruins this season. But Tuesday night’s 7-2 win over the Devils produced a series of milestones worth celebrating.

The 7 goals was a season high. Mike Callahan scored his first NHL goal and Fabian Lysell recorded his first NHL point with an assist. Morgan Geekie hit the 30 goal mark for the first time in his career. And perhaps most impressive of all with a goal and two assists David Pastrnak reached the 100-point mark for the third consecutive season.

“It’s the added bonus,” Joe Sacco said after Tuesday’s game. “It’s great that David gets his 100th point here tonight and [Geekie] gets his 30th. It’s much more enjoyable with a win.”

One hundred points by any player in any season is a notable accomplishment. What makes Pastrnak’s feat this season all the more impressive is just how bad the Bruins have been around him. The team traded away several key players at the deadline and sits in last place, trending towards a top 5 pick in this year’s draft.

“Well, it says that he’s a very consistent player in this league offensively, one of the top drivers in the game,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said of Pastrnak on NESN after the game. “And to be able to do what he’s done with everything that’s kind of gone on this year, with all the changes and whatnot, it really says a lot about him. He’s done really an incredible job this year as far as being a guy that’s carried a lot of the workload offensively. But we know that he’s that type of player.”

“[I] wish it was under different circumstances, on the other hand, don’t get me wrong. I don’t take it for granted. Obviously, it’s hard to score in this league,” Pastrnak said about his milestone. “I’m happy we got a win and hopefully finish the season with good games, and making sure we finish strong and try to build something moving forward.”

The right winger becomes the third Bruins player in franchise history to record 3 straight 100 point seasons joining hall of famers Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito.

Pastrnak’s 1ooth point came on an assist to Geekie who potted his 30th of the season. This 30 goals nearly doubled his previous career high of 17.

“I don’t know if you would have [believed you if you] told me at the start of the year that this is where I would’ve ended up,” said Geekie. “It’s something I’m going to cherish forever for sure.”

As for rookie Michael Callahan, he scored his first career goal with just 36 seconds remaining in the first period to give the Bruins an early 2-0 lead. For the Franklin Mass native, getting his first goal as a member wearing the Black and Gold was a dream come true.

“It’s just a dream,” said Callahan. The past couple of months have been so awesome for me to get to get a shot with the big club. I just try to keep coming in every day and work as hard as I can to help the team in any way. To win tonight and contribute to the win, too, feels good.”