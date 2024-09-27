Close Menu
Subscribe
NHL

Boston Bruins preseason mailbag episode

Joe Haggerty and Conor Ryan answer questions as Bruins preseason rolls on
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Boston.com’s Conor Ryan discuss the last B’s preseason game, provide an update on the Swayman talks, and answer some Bruins fans’ questions.

Pucks with Haggs is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.