Reaction: Boston Frustrated vs Miami

The Boston Celtics entered into the night with a daunting opponent in the Miami Heat. The game itself was significant due to the tight race in the standings with only five games left in the season. In their first big matchup since Robert Williams went down with a meniscus injury, Boston struggled to find consistency throughout the game and felt a win slip between their fingers in clutch time against Miami.

Frustrations with the officials boiled over, with Jayson Tatum getting hit with a technical foul and Marcus Smart getting ejected in the closing minute. The Celtics will slide in the standings with only five games remaining before the postseason begins.

Join The Garden Report as we break down the game and react to Boston’s loss to Miami.

