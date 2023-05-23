Boston Celtics In Do-or-Die Situation

The Boston Celtics desperately needed a win in Game 3 of their 2023 East finals series with the Miami Heat on Sunday night, but dug deep into their reserves of basketball magic and found nothing. Now down in the dreaded 0-3 series deficit that no team has ever come back from, the Boston Celtics are staring down an uncertain future.

Can they stave off disaster and accomplish the as-of-yet-impossible comeback? Should we put our energy into trying to imagine what this ball club does next once the dust settles on the series? And who ought to be blamed for this predictable yet also painful collapse?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with Off the Glass “Heaters Gonna Heat” podcast host Kyle Russell to try and answer all of the above in brief given we will likely have more than enough time in the future for postmortems.

