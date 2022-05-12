Despite Celtics Game 5 Loss, Al Horford Still Resonates

Note from the Author:

This article was composed prior to the Boston Celtics disappointing loss in game 5 versus the Milwaukee Bucks. That loss, however disappointing it may be, cannot allow Al Horford’s epic game 4 become a dismissed “feel good moment.” If in fact the Celtics swing back on Friday forcing a game 7, it can become the defining moment of the 7-game series.

With Thursday’s NBA announcement of the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals Award, the Celtics can cement Big Al as the award named after Larry Legend will arguably be handed to a Boston Celtic for it’s inaugural recipient and how fitting that would be. But first, the Celtics need to plow through the Bucks in game 6 like a Giannis charge of the paint in order to solidify Al being the winner of the LB Award.

All that said, I felt it appropriate to still post this segment of “BoomerTakes.”

Too soon for Al Horford Placed with the Boston Celtics Legends?

“Celtics Lore,” “Celtics Mystique…” They’ve become almost cliché over the decades but leave it to CLNS’ very own Bobby Manning to be the first of this 2022 Boston Celtics playoff run to label a play or moment as “going down in Celtics Lore.”

Having watched the reactions of his co hosts on The Garden Report Celtics Post Game Live, I felt it important to put Bobby’s proclamation in bold print.

