Breaking: Boston Celtics Sold for $6.1 billion to STG’s William Chisolm

The Boston Celtics ownership group has agreed to sell to Symphony Technology Group co-founder William Chisolm, according to Globe writer Adam Himmelsbach.

Chisolm grew up in Georgetown, Massachusetts and attended Dartmouth College. He co-founded The Valent Group as well as having worked at Bain & Company and PaineWebber, Inc.

BREAKING: A league source tells the Globe that the team will be sold to William Chisholm, managing director of Symphony Technology Group.

Chisholm grew up on the North Shore and is a lifelong Cs fan.https://t.co/q3867Gwr04 — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 20, 2025

The globe also reporting that the new ownership group also includes Boston business executives such as current Celtics co-owner Robert Hale, Bruce Beal Jr., president of Related Companies, and the global investment firm, Sixth Street, according to industry sources.

The current ownership group, led by Wyc Grousbeck, purchased the team for $360 million in 2002. The Grousbeck family intended to sell 51 percent of the team in late 2024 or early 2025. Grousbeck is expected to continue as governor through this transition.

The Celtics current ownership group announced their decision to sell soon after the team won it’s 18th NBA Title back in June. Grousbeck had said at the time of the announcement that they were selling the team for estate planning. The timing of the sale coincides with the Celtics payroll about to skyrocket in 2025-26. The Celtics have $445M in projected salary/tax penalties next season, a number that could balloon to $500 million.

The reported sale will be reviewed by the NBA Board of Governors and is expected to be finalized in late June or early July.

This has become the largest sale of a sports franchise in North America at $6.1 billion.