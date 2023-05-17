Boston Celtics Take Game 7 & Heat Predictions

In one of the most complete and efficient games of his career, Jayson Tatum had a historic 51 points in a Game 7 victory for the Boston Celtics over the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, Boston has to prepare to take on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year.

Will Boston use the same starting lineup that won them Game 7 against the 76ers? Will they roll out double bigs? Who will win the series, and in how many games?

Join The Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay as we discuss all of that and more!

0:00: Jayson Tatum, Celtics win Game

7 2:07: Was that Jayson Tatum’s greatest performance?

6:12: What’s next for Doc Rivers, the Sixers?

8:00 FanDuel 10:13 Impact of Rob Williams

11:44: Initial thoughts on Celtics vs. Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals

15:30: Should Joe Mazzulla stick with the double-big starting lineup?

17:30: Who’s winning the Western Conference Finals between Lakers & Nuggets?

21:21: NBA coaches fired a few years from the Finals

