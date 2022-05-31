Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Series Prop Bets and Predictions

To say that my first full year writing about Boston sports and sports betting for CLNS Media has been a blessing would be a huge understatement.
Just about a year ago, John Zannis reached out to me after my internship with CLNS to see if I wanted to continue on and help them with their gambling content sponsored by BetOnline.
I obviously gave an unequivocal “yes”, and it’s been a roller coaster ride ever since. I covered a Suns/Bucks NBA Finals, Patriots training camp, a Red Sox playoff run, and so much more in between.
It’s certainly poetic that now, a year later, I get to cover my hometown Boston Celtics in their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.
We’ll have you covered constantly over the next few weeks here on CLNS Media for this historic Finals Matchup between Boston and Golden State. First on the docket: Series Prop Bets.
Our partners at BetOnline.ag have tons of series props to play. Here are a few of them, with a prediction for each:
Series Correct Score
Celtics 4-2 +350
Warriors 4-3 +450
Warriors 4-1 +450
Warriors 4-2 +450
Celtics 4-3 +600
Celtics 4-1 +750
Warriors 4-0 +1200
Celtics 4-0 +1400
As you’ll read in my series preview from yesterday, my pick is Celtics in 7:
Celtics Outlast Heat is Game 7 – Open Up as Underdogs vs. Warriors | NBA Finals Betting Preview & Prediction
Much like every series thus far (sans the Brooklyn blowout), this is going to be a grind for Boston. They match up better than the Heat would have, but I ultimately think this one goes the distance. Take Celtics in 7 at 6/1.
The Pick: Celtics 4-3 (+600)
Series Spread
Celtics +1.5 Games -170
Warriors -1.5 Games +140
Regardless of who actually wins, I fully expect this series to go seven games. These teams are way to closely matched too be have a 4, 5, or 6 game series.
The Pick: Celtics +1.5 Games (-170)
Series Spread
Celtics -1.5 Games +210
Warriors +1.5 Games -270
Boston will win this series, however I find it hard to believe that they’ll do it in 6 games or fewer. Golden State, even without Kevin Durant, is way too battle-tested to shrivel up and give in. They will absolutely keep this thing within a game.
The Pick: Warriors +1.5 Games (-270)
Series Spread
Celtics +2.5 Games -450
Warriors -2.5 Games +325
There is no way the Celtics have come this far to get gentleman swept. I wouldn’t lay (-450) odds – but if you had to, Celtics +2.5 would be the bet.
The Pick: Celtics +2.5 Games (-450)
Series Total Games
6 Games +175
7 Games +185
5 Games +270
4 Games +700
Like I said above, 7 games, and Celtics in 7. Easy breezy (s/o Chrissy D.).
The Pick: 7 Games (+185)
Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @CelticsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Celtics news!
Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.
Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.