Larry Bird’s First & last Day with the Celtics – Press Conference

Larry Bird Rookie Press Conference with Celtics The holy grail of antiquities has always been Larry Bird the Rookie in his first game with the Celtics. This news report eases a bit of the secondary NBA relic that can never be found and the actual press conference itself is so important for context and thus why I use this doubling as a blog.CLNS tracked down a snippet of that often discussed moment that a Celtics fan let a dove out of a bag, courtside at the old Boston Garden when Larry Legend was introduced for first time in the starting lineup. This news report eases a bit of the secondary NBA relic that can never be found and the actual press conference itself is so important for context and thus why I use this doubling as a blog.

Bob Ryan’s First Time Interviewing Larry-Legend:

Bob Ryan and Larry Bird have a special bond since Bird’s rookie season. Bob tells the story of his first interview with the rookie HOF’er, long before Peter Vescy dubbed him “Larry Legend.” Ryan continues with his Larry Legend story telling by discussing his transformation from social misfit to master manipulator of the media.

Popular Now Joe Mixon Gives Bengals Hope They Can Bring Hammer Down In Playoff Push

News Report:

Larry Bird called his NBA career over in August 1992. That morning the Boston Celtics called a press conference so Larry can speak before a media gathering of what have become respected colleagues to Bird. This news report compilation features long bites from the official press conference as well as speeches from Celtics patriarch Red Auerbach (semi-retired) and Vice President of Basketball Operations Dave Gavitt. For full, unedited press conference of Larry Bird’s retirement announcement, see below…

Larry Bird Full Press Conference Announcing his Retirement: