Boston College vs. East Carolina – Military Bowl Odds, Preview, & Prediction | BetOnline.ag

College football bowl season is in full swing, and although I’ve steered more towards the pro’s with these sports betting articles – I couldn’t stay away from writing about BC. The Boston College Eagles will take on the East Carolina Pirates on Monday in the Military Bowl, Presented by Peraton.

The game will kick off at 2:30pm from the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, and be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are the odds for Monday’s Military bowl, thanks to our friends over at BetOnline.ag:

Odds

Spread: Boston College -3

Total: 53

Moneyline: BC -145/East Carolina +125

Storylines

Boston College had themselves an up-and-down season in 2021, going 6-6 and finishing last in the ACC’s Atlantic division. The Eagles started the season 4-0 – but after losing quarterback Phil Jurkovec to injury early in the season, finished 2-6, going 0-4 in their first four in-conference games.

Jurkovec actually returned to the starting lineup for the teams final four games, going 2-2 over that stretch. Jurkovec announced via Twitter that he will be returning to Chestnut Hill next season:

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers had a breakout season, leading the Eagles in catches (44), yards (746) and receiving touchdowns (5). Flowers was third in the ACC with six catches of 40+ yards.

BC coach Jeff Hafley recently agreed to a contract extension through 2026. Hafley actually started his coaching career at WPI in Worcester, Massachusetts as their running backs coach. He also had a tour in the NFL, coaching with the Buccaneers, Browns, and 49ers before making a name for himself with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2019 and signing on as the Eagles main man in 2020.

As for the East Carolina Pirates, they finished the season 7-5 and were riding a four game win streak in the American Athletic Conference before losing their season finale to #4 Cincinnati. Running back Keaton Mitchell led the charge for the Pirates this season, rushing for 1,132 yards and a dominant 6.5 yards per rush. Mitchell was the conferences second leading rusher.

Senior wide receiver Tyler Snead ranked fifth in the AAC in both receiving yards (855) and receptions (67). He and Mitchell will a problem for BC on Monday.

Prediction/Pick

Did you think I would write about the Eagles and bet against them? Of course not. With Phil Jurkovec confirming he’ll be back in 2022 and coach Hafley signing his extension, the Eagles will want to ride into the offseason with a win – and that’s exactly what they’ll do. BC wins and covers.

Prediction: Boston College 31 – ECU 24

Side: BC -3

Total: OVER 52

