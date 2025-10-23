Boston Drops Season Opener to Philadelphia | Celtics vs 76ers Postgame Show

The Garden Report goes LIVE right after the Celtics opening game vs the Sixers. CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell, John Zannis, Bobby Manning Jimmy Toscano & Sherrod Blakely break down the Celtics’ Season opening nail bitting 117-116 loss to the 76ers. Derrick White & Jaylen Brown both lead the Celtics in scoring with 25 Points, but neither took the final shot with Payton Pritchard taking the final 2 shots missing both shots. The 76ers were lead by monster performances from their young guards Tyrese Maxey and Rookie VJ Edgecombe. Maxey finished the game with 40 points in the victory while the rookie Edgecombe made NBA history droping 34 Points in his NBA debut were the most in an NBA Debut since Wilt Chamberlain score 43 in 1959.

