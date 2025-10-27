Boston Falls to 0-3 in Detroit | Celtics vs Pistons Postgame Show

The Pistons held off the Celtics 119-113 on Sunday despite 41 points from Jaylen Brown. Boston led 14-2 early and by as many as 17 before Detroit rallied back.

The Garden Report goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning & A. Sherrod Blakely breaking down the Celtics’ 0-3 start.

EPISODE TIMELINE

00:00 – Celtics fall to 0-3 against Pistons

25:26 – Team’s shooting issues and lack of execution

27:35 – Hugo Gonzalez’s energetic start

33:01 – Celtics start season 0-3 for first time since 2013-14

38:10 – Jaylen Brown’s evolving offensive role

45:28 – Team struggles with rebounding issues

49:50 – Shooting slumps

1:08:34 – Hugo’s impact on defense

1:11:46 – Discussion on Pritchard’s role

1:19:10 – Loss of playmaking impact on team

1:28:34 – Loss of Luke Kornet

1:30:50 – Celtics need to control the controllables



