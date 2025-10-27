Close Menu
Subscribe
Celtics Postgame Live

Boston Falls to 0-3 in Detroit | Celtics vs Pistons Postgame Show

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

The Pistons held off the Celtics 119-113 on Sunday despite 41 points from Jaylen Brown. Boston led 14-2 early and by as many as 17 before Detroit rallied back.

The Garden Report goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning & A. Sherrod Blakely breaking down the Celtics’ 0-3 start.

EPISODE TIMELINE
00:00 – Celtics fall to 0-3 against Pistons
25:26 – Team’s shooting issues and lack of execution
27:35 – Hugo Gonzalez’s energetic start
33:01 – Celtics start season 0-3 for first time since 2013-14
38:10 – Jaylen Brown’s evolving offensive role
45:28 – Team struggles with rebounding issues
49:50 – Shooting slumps
1:08:34 – Hugo’s impact on defense
1:11:46 – Discussion on Pritchard’s role
1:19:10 – Loss of playmaking impact on team
1:28:34 – Loss of Luke Kornet
1:30:50 – Celtics need to control the controllables

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on CLNS Media!

🍎Apple: https://bit.ly/44NYVRP

 ✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/svjft9sk

📺YouTube: https://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by: 💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.